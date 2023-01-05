With the support of members of the Georgia delegation, Congresswoman Williams successfully requested funding for HUB404 to be included in the House’s annual spending bill for the HUD, released in July of 2022.
Buckhead received $750,000 for HUB404, a nine-acre “cap park” atop GA 400 initiated by the Buckhead Community Improvement District.
The design incorporates opportunities for diverse programming and uses while also providing access to the Buckhead MARTA station and PATH400.
The federal spending bill finalized by Congress and signed into law by President Biden in late December included $750,000 for HUB404, a nine-acre “cap park” atop GA 400 initiated by the Buckhead Community Improvement District.
Following Congresswoman Nikema Williams’ request for funding, the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development announced its appropriations bill allotting funds for this award-winning project in the final measure.
"On behalf of the entire Buckhead community, we thank Congresswoman Williams for her hard work and leadership to obtain this federal funding," executive director of the BCID Jim Durrett said. "This is a significant step toward building HUB404 which will provide safe walkways, greenspaces and easier access to MARTA for residents and visitors."
"HUB404 Conservancy is grateful to Congresswoman Williams for her commitment to this community and this project," executive director of the HUB404 Conservancy Anthony Rodriguez said. "Federal funding is a big step forward for HUB404 and will provide incredible momentum for our work to create a world-class, community-driven greenspace showcasing the best of Atlanta."
HUB404 is an on-structure, nine-acre park that bridges the GA 400 freeway. Reconnecting Atlanta's Buckhead community through multi-purpose public space, the design incorporates opportunities for diverse programming and uses while also providing access to the Buckhead MARTA station and PATH400, a multi-use trail in Buckhead. Envisioned as an agent of social change, the park will be a destination for the local community, commuters and visitors alike.
HUB404 is set to begin engineering of the bridges over Lenox Road this year, and the engineering of the major section from Lenox Road to Peachtree Road is expected to begin by 2024. The HUB404 Conservancy recently launched a grassroots fundraising campaign, Gimme Four, to raise money and build awareness for the cap park.
To learn more about the HUB404 Conservancy or to donate to the Gimme Four campaign, visit www.hub404.org.
