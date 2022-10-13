Atlanta Homes and Lifestyles will unveil the 14th annual Home for the Holidays Designer Showhouse and Marketplace benefiting Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta in November.
The monthlong decorators’ showcase, which takes place Nov. 17 through Dec. 11, is located inside a 10,505 square foot residence newly constructed by builder KBD Development and Construction, architect Harrison Design, and landscape architect Floralis Garden Design.
Eighteen of Atlanta’s most known designers, from Patricia McLean to Lauren DeLoach and Amber Guyton, will infuse their signature style into the home —all with the addition of a festive holiday twist, including exterior holiday décor by Boxwoods Gardens and Gifts.
"Our Home for the Holidays Showhouse is a beloved holiday tradition for design-loving Atlantans, and we couldn’t be more proud of the decorators and our design team who have come together to unveil this spectacular residence—in honor of Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta — just in time for the season," Atlanta Homes and Lifestyles magazine publisher Elizabeth Ralls said.
Each weekend features engaging signature events and demonstrations, from holiday container gardening workshop and tabletop demonstrations to on-site yoga and charcuterie board classes.
The 2022 Home for the Holidays Designer Showhouse offers a contemporary take on an English estate situated in Buckhead’s coveted Randall Mill neighborhood. The stucco exterior draws inspiration from 19th-century English architect, C.F.A Voysey, and features five bedrooms, six full baths and three half baths on three levels, and its clean-lined, free-flowing design is brought to life through oversized arches, generous gables, swooping pitches and an emphasis on daylight.
Designed with an active family in mind, the three-story home features five bedrooms, eight bathrooms, an open kitchen with an accompanying scullery and pantry, a dining room situated off the foyer, a fireside living room, a private library, an elevator, an in-house suite above the two-car garage, motor court, pool and expansive covered porch.
The Showhouse, at 914 Buckingham Circle NW, will be open to the public for tours Thursday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sundays from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. The Showhouse is closed Thanksgiving Day.
Tickets can be purchased online at AtlantaHomesMag.shop and at local retail locations. Single-day admission is $40; a $45 flex ticket offers multiple visits. Groups of ten or more can purchase for a discount of $30 per ticket.
Additional information, the full schedule of programs and special events, and tickets are available for purchase at AtlantaHolidayHome.com.
