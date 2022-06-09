The Buckhead Public Safety Task Forces has proposed increased Atlanta police patrols and more security cameras throughout major points in the neighborhood.
The Buckhead Public Safety Task Force released a summary of its analysis and action plan following the conclusion of its scheduled meetings. District 8 Council member Mary Norwood and Post 1 At-Large Council member Michael Julian Bond introduced the legislation and the Atlanta City Council approved it in January to create the task force following community concerns over increasing crime in the Buckhead area.
The task force included 22 members that were assembled to discuss methods to enhance safety in Buckhead in a series of six meetings in a span of 90 days.
"The collaboration from law enforcement on the task force at every level: state, county, and city, was extraordinary," Norwood said. "Important information was shared, and many recommendations were proffered. I look forward to working with our task force members and their organizations to expand BCID’s successful supplemental police patrols in order to provide coverage throughout the entire Buckhead area."
The task force proposed adding safety patrols to high traffic areas such as Northside Parkway at Moores Mill, Howell Mill at Collier Road, a bike patrol in the Lindbergh area and vehicle patrols along Buckhead Community Improvement District properties.
The task force also requested increase boots on the ground by APD through hiring at least 250 officers and regularly assign/deploy officers in high traffic, commercial and entertainment areas of Buckhead.
"APD continues to assign new officers to Zone 2 as recruit classes graduate," APD Field Operations Division Commander Deputy Chief Timothy Peek said. "Additional department-wide resources, such as our Motors Unit, TITANS, and Mounted Patrol, are deployed to Zone 2 to address emerging crime trends as needed. Utilization of department-wide resources assisted in the reduction of crime in Zone 2 last year and resulted in Zone 2 winning the 2021 Crime Reduction Award."
At the time of publishing, only 76% of Buckhead neighborhoods use security patrols and camera integration. The proposed goal is to get to 100% patrols and camera use.
The task force also said it aimed to recognize that "the social aspects of crime are more than a police issue" and administer justice classes and diversion programs to "guide youth away from the lure of gangs."
