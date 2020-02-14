Following three recent unrelated shootings in the Buckhead area, including one Feb. 10, the Buckhead Coalition is offering an extra $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the two suspects in the latest incident.
That reward is being offered on top of the $2,000 one Crime Stoppers Atlanta offers in each serious crime committed.
“It can be a deterrent to other crimes just like the (surveillance) cameras can. It doesn't arrest itself but it leads to a decrease in crimes nationally, (law enforcement officials) told me,” Sam Massell, the coalition’s president, said of the extra reward.
In the Feb. 10 incident, according to an Atlanta Police Department report, at about 2:21 p.m., officers responded to a 911 call about an individual being shot at 3393 Peachtree Road by the front entrance to Bloomingdale's at Lenox Square mall near the food court and security office. Officers talked to the shooting victim, who was identified as Sinzinkayo H. Sinzinkayo, and found he was shot in his left ribs.
Sinzinkayo was conscious and alert and was transported to Grady Memorial Hospital for treatment.
According to the report, officers reviewed footage of security cameras in the food court parking lot, which showed Sinzinkayo at about 2:10 p.m. walk from his gray Buick to a white Ford Flex driven by Thierno Diallo and get into the front passenger seat.
“(Then) a white Nissan Altima was seen parking behind the vehicle shortly after,” the report stated. “Two unknown black males were seen talking around the two vehicles before one was seen retrieving something from the trunk of the Nissan. The subjects were then seen heading towards the Ford Flex where Mr. Sinzinkayo and Mr. Diallo were still waiting.
“Due to the alignment of the camera about 38 seconds were lost. Mr. Diallo and Mr. Sinzinkayo were then seen running in different directions from the Ford upon the camera focusing back toward the parking lot. The suspects were then seen retrieving what appeared to be a suitcase from the rear of the Ford and transferring it to the Nissan before they were seen driving off. No tag could be observed on the Nissan Altima.”
The suspects still have not been caught yet. Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to contact Crime Stoppers Atlanta. Information can be submitted anonymously to the tip line at 404-577- 8477 or online at www.stopcrimeatl.com. Individuals do not have to give their name or any identifying information to be eligible for the rewards.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.