House Speaker David Ralston and Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan announced their opposition to Buckhead cityhood, effectively halting the movement until at least 2023.
The Republican leaders made their opposition known last week, but Buckhead City Committee CEO Bill White remains unfazed as he continues to push for cityhood. White and the committee held a news conference Feb. 16 at headquarters on Peachtree Road, assuring followers they are "not going anywhere" and will continue fighting for cityhood.
“We will never give up,” White said at the press conference. “We will never give in to the city of Atlanta and their coordinated effort to deny us our right to vote on cityhood.”
Ralston and Duncan agreed to give Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens more time to attack and curb crime. Duncan also said he paused the push for cityhood because supporters have yet to answer "important questions" like their plan for dealing with crime. With both of them teaming up to oppose the movement, there is no chance of cityhood passing this year.
"Since taking office I have said, repeatedly, that we will remain one city with one bright future," Dickens said in a statement. "I am thankful for the support of Lt. Governor Geoff Duncan, Speaker David Ralston and members of the Atlanta delegation, and all the other state leaders who have sat down with me. They have given me and my administration the runway we need to take off, and we will continue in our work to move Atlanta forward."
White has recently come under fire after retweeting, then deleting, a tweet from the white supremacist blog, VDARE. VDARE is an anti-immigration outlet owned and edited by Peter Brimelow. According to the Southern Poverty Law Center, VDARE routinely publishes articles by prominent white nationalists, race scientists and anti-Semites.
White apologized, claiming he is “not perfect and simply retweeted something too fast.”
Additionally, White was recently condemned for spreading false conspiracies about the late MARTA CEO, Jeffrey Parker, who died by suicide Jan. 14. Duncan called White's comments about Parker disgusting.
Despite Buckhead cityhood put on pause, White told followers to leave the signs up and call their legislative leaders.
