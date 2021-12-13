Buckhead City Committee CEO Bill White is calling for a ban of Atlanta's "water boys" and pledged $1 million dollars of the city’s startup budget to fund mentoring and entrepreneurship programs for at-risk youth.
White and the committee will partner with nonprofit Prison Doc Inc. and founder Myron Fountaine, “The Prison Dr.” — a motivational speaker who dedicates his life to keeping kids from a life behind bars — to help kickstart the programs.
White confirmed the plan during a Dec. 9 news conference at the Buckhead City Committee’s headquarters that included Tomeka Pless, mother of slain “water boy” Jalanni Pless. The partnership is aimed at breaking the cycle of violent crime, tragedy and fear fueled by teens who sell bottled water at busy intersections in Buckhead and the City of Atlanta.
Jalanni Pless was only 18-years-old when he was gunned down selling bottles of water off 8th Street in Midtown. Pless' mother got the call at 10:22 that her son was shot, laying lifeless in Midtown over $10 from selling water.
“I just want justice for my baby,” Pless said. “I knew there was more we could do. When I reached out to Bill, he called me in less than an hour. I finally felt like I had been heard.”
Jalanni Pless' killing, following an argument over $10 in June 2020, made headlines across Metro Atlanta. An online petition started by Pless to urge Atlanta’s mayor to issue a permanent ban on water boys already has more than 5,200 signatures.
Until now, Buckhead City said Pless’ pleas have fallen on deaf ears at Atlanta City Hall, and she demands Atlanta’s new incoming mayor take immediate action.
“Tomeka is a warrior on behalf of her son,” White said. “I call on everyone to sign the petition. I’m humbled to stand with this strong mother and her family to work towards solving this very serious issue. I’m inspired by her courage to stand up in Jalanni’s name.”
In addition to the commitment of future startup funds, the Buckhead City Committee is already working to raise $250,000 to fund Prison Doc Inc. programs prior to the creation of Buckhead City.
"Stop rolling down your windows and giving those kids money," Fountaine said. "We are setting those kids up for failure because the message that we send when we roll down our window to give them money is that money is more valuable than their own human life. What we need to be doing is helping these kids hone in on their God-given abilities."
"We are fully committed to help Tomeka to get Jalanni’s Law through," White said. "We are so proud of them both for their courage and determination to make a difference."
