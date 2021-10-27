Buckhead Behavioral Health, an outpatient center providing treatment for addiction and mental health, has officially opened its doors.
The facility, which accepts most major private medical insurance, offers a partial hospitalization program (PHP), intensive outpatient program (IOP) and outpatient services for both adults and adolescents. Conveniently located residential options—all within walking distance of the Buckhead Behavioral Health office—are also available for adults.
“Our mission at Buckhead Behavioral Health is to offer a thriving start to recovery journeys with individualized programs and structured treatment plans,” CEO and founder Carter Pope Jr. said. “The coronavirus pandemic has led to increased isolation and stress, exacerbating mental health and addiction issues in people who are struggling. This service is needed now more than ever, and we’re proud to step up to the plate to serve Atlanta and surrounding areas.”
Around 20 million people in the United States — that’s about one in 10 — are struggling with resolving an ongoing substance use disorder.
Pope, a lifelong resident of Atlanta, began his own journey of recovery several years ago, and since has made it his mission to expand treatment options for people suffering from substance use disorder in the Buckhead area. In 2019, he opened Creekside Recovery Residences to offer premier, community-living sober residences.
The team of professionals at Buckhead Behavioral Health will treat drug addiction, alcoholism, dual diagnosis and mental health conditions including, but not limited to, depression, anxiety and post traumatic stress disorder. The adolescent program will treat teens ages 13 through 18.
While the center does not offer intensive inpatient hospitalization, it does inpatient recovery services and hospitals. Buckhead Behavioral Health's goal, Pope said, is to ensure a seamless transition to aftercare and outpatient programming to help keep individuals on track to continued recovery.
The center offers both Cognitive behavioral therapy and Dialectical behavior therapy, as well as art and music therapy. Participants can also take part in group therapy.
“With our group and one-on-one therapy, we’ll help both teens and adults battling these issues get back on track to have a healthier and happier life,” Clinical Director Doug Paul said. “Along with Dr. Rahul Gupta, our Medical Director, I couldn’t be more excited about our talented team of therapists and the meaningful difference we’ll make for our patients and their loved ones.”
Paul recently lead patients through kintsugi, the Japanese art of repairing broken pottery with gold glue as a way to help them "embrace flaws and imperfections, find the beautiful in the broken and recognize the role of repair in our lives."
"We treat addiction as a family disease," Pope said. "In addition to the client receiving treatment, we always encourage family and loved ones to seek their own treatment as well. Our goal is to shift the family dynamics so that when a recovering individual is ready to leave our program and reintegrate back into their life, the family can provide support in a healthy way and vice versa."
The clean, modern office — which has an underground parking deck — fosters a private and peaceful atmosphere to help patients recover. A mural by Claire Paul, local artist and Doug Paul’s wife, provides a calming backdrop for the common room. The facility features a waiting area, intake room, medical room, kitchen/break area for staff and patients, three therapist offices and two spacious group rooms for shared healing.
Buckhead Behavioral Health accepts most private insurances and self-pay.
"If we aren't the best fit for someone based on cost or coverage, our team is still here as a resource for families to determine next steps," Pope said. "We will always work with an individual or their loved ones to help point them in the right direction and get the care they need."
Buckhead Behavioral Health is at 2285 Peachtree Rd NE, Suite 210, in a safe, central and convenient area near Peachtree Hills. For additional information, to schedule an appointment or to send a referral, please call (470) 391-4603 or email info@buckheadbh.com. For more information, visit buckheadbh.com.
