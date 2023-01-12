Audiences are invited back to the room where it happens with the return of "Hamilton," "Les Miserables," "Annie" and more during the 2023/2024 Broadway season at the Fox Theatre.
The lineup is also set to featuring the Atlanta premiere of Harper Lee’s "To Kill a Mockingbird," the first U.S. national tour of "Funny Girl," and the pre-Broadway revival of "The Wiz." Season options include the triumphant return of "Les Miserables" and Disney’s "Aladdin."
"Including titles that attract diverse audiences is an important criterion as we consider what we want to bring to Atlanta as part of the Regions Bank Broadway In Atlanta lineup," vice president of Broadway in Atlanta Russ Belin said. "Next season has plenty of choices for all age demographics. Younger audiences can be introduced to theatre with titles like Annie and Aladdin. Beetlejuice, The Wiz and Six will thrill parents and teens, and “classics” like Hamilton, Les Mis and Funny Girl can connect with any audience."
If I have to pick one, I’m most excited to see how Atlanta audiences react to 'Beetlejuice,'" Belin said. "I found the show so fun in New York."
"MJ"
- Oct. 24 – 29, 2023
The music. The moves. The icon. Now, the unparalleled artistry of the greatest entertainer of all time comes to Atlanta as MJ, the Tony Award®-winning new musical centered around the making of the 1992 Dangerous World Tour, begins a tour of its own. "MJ" goes beyond the singular moves and signature sound of the star, offering a rare look at the creative mind and collaborative spirit that catapulted Michael Jackson into legendary status.
"The Wiz"
- Nov. 14 – 19, 2023
The highly anticipated Broadway revival of "The Wiz" returns home to stages across America in an all-new Pre-Broadway tour, the first one in 40 years. This groundbreaking twist on "The Wizard of Oz" changed the face of Broadway—from its iconic score packed with soul, gospel, rock, and finger-snapping 70s funk to its stirring tale of Dorothy’s journey to find her place in a contemporary world. Audiences get to enjoy the epic grooves of such beloved, timeless hits as “Ease on Down the Road,” which became the show’s break-out single, and the bona fide classic “Home” in this spectacular revival.
"Annie"
- Dec. 5 – 10, 2023
Holding onto hope when times are tough can take an awful lot of determination, and sometimes, an awful lot of determination comes in a surprisingly small package. Little Orphan Annie has reminded generations of theatergoers that sunshine is always right around the corner, and now the best-loved musical of all time is set to return in a new production– just as you remember it and just when we need it most. This celebration of family, optimism and the American spirit remains the ultimate cure for all the hard knocks life throws your way.
"Hamilton"
- Jan. 30 – Feb. 25, 2024
"Hamilton" is the story of America then, told by America now. Featuring a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, R&B and Broadway, "Hamilton" has taken the story of American founding father Alexander Hamilton and created a revolutionary moment in theatre — a musical that has had a profound impact on culture, politics, and education.
"Beetlejuice"
- March 19 – 24, 2024
It’s showtime! Based on Tim Burton’s dearly beloved film, this hilarious musical tells the story of Lydia Deetz, a strange and unusual teenager whose whole life changes when she meets a recently deceased couple and a demon with a thing for stripes. Under its uproarious surface (six feet under, to be exact), it’s a remarkably touching show about family, love, and making the most of every Day-O!
"Six"
- April 16 – 21, 2024
From Tudor Queens to Pop Icons, the six wives of Henry VIII take the microphone to remix five hundred years of historical heartbreak into a Euphoric Celebration of 21st century girl power! This new original musical is the global sensation that everyone is losing their head over! "Six" has won 23 awards in the 2021/2022 Broadway season, including the Tony Award for Best Original Score (Music and Lyrics) and the Outer Critics Circle Award for Best Musical.
Harper Lee’s "To Kill a Mockingbird"
- May 7 – 12, 2024
All rise for Academy Award winner Aaron Sorkin’s adaptation of Harper Lee’s Pulitzer Prize-winning masterwork. The New York Times Critic’s Pick "To Kill a Mockingbird" is “the most successful American play in Broadway history” (60 Minutes). Rolling Stone gives it 5 stars, calling it “an emotionally shattering landmark production of an American classic,” and New York Magazine calls it “a real phenomenon. Majestic and incandescent, it’s filled with breath and nuance and soul.” With direction by Tony Award winner Bartlett Sher, "To Kill a Mockingbird" has quickly become “one of the greatest plays in history” (NPR).
"Funny Girl"
- July 30 – Aug. 4, 2024
Featuring one of the greatest musical scores of all time, including classic songs “Don’t Rain On My Parade,” “I’m the Greatest Star,” and “People,” this letter to the theatre is the story of the indomitable Fanny Brice, a girl from the Lower East Side who dreamed of a life on the stage. Everyone told her she’d never be a star, but then something funny happened—she became one of the most beloved performers in history, shining brighter than the brightest lights of Broadway.
Disney’s "Aladdin"
- Jan. 9 – 14, 2024
Discover a whole new world at Disney’s "Aladdin," the hit Broadway musical. From the producer of The Lion King comes the timeless story of ALADDIN, a thrilling new production filled with unforgettable beauty, magic, comedy and breathtaking spectacle. It’s an extraordinary theatrical event where one lamp and three wishes make the possibilities infinite.
"Les Miserables"
- June 4 – 9, 2024
Cameron Mackintosh presents the acclaimed production of Boublil and Schönberg’s Tony Award-winning musical phenomenon, "Les Miserabbles." Set against the backdrop of 19th century France, "Les Mis" tells an enthralling story of broken dreams and unrequited love, passion, sacrifice and redemption – a timeless testament to the survival of the human spirit. The magnificent score includes the songs “I Dreamed a Dream,” “On My Own,” “Bring Him Home,” “One Day More” and many more.
The wait list for the Regions Bank in Atlanta’s 2023/2024 season is currently open. With a $49 deposit, new subscribers can guarantee their tickets for the 2023/2024 Season. A deposit will secure priority access to purchase 2023/2024 Season Tickets before general public on sale, subject to seat availability. This deposit will also grant access to the best payment plan options with no additional fee or interest and can then be applied to the package cost at checkout. The deposit also includes a full money-back guarantee if the customer chooses not to purchase.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.