Monique Shields, CEO Breakthrough Atlanta; Michelle Guski; Neysa Dillon Brown, Chair of the Breakthrough Atlanta Board of Directors; Rebecca Brodnan Smith and Meg O'Keefe, Fund-A-Scholar Event Co-Chair
Fund-A-Scholar Committee with Vince Marigna, CEO Breakthrough Collaborative (front center), and Monique Shields, CEO Breakthrough Atlanta (second row, far right).
Special Photo
Special Photo
Maziah Lanes, Breakthrough Atlanta scholar, shares her experience with Breakthrough Atlanta.
Breakthrough Atlanta raised more than $460K at its seventh annual Fund-A-Scholar event Nov. 2.
Funds raised surpassed any previous year’s event and exceeded last year’s total by nearly 20%. Nearly 500 people came together at The Foundry at Puritan Mall to support Fund-A-Scholar, which raises critical funds for underserved students to attend Breakthrough Atlanta’s life-changing, year-round educational programs. This year’s profits will enable more than 180 students to participate in 2023.
"For more than 25 years, Breakthrough Atlanta has equipped thousands of scholars to go to college, and inspired hundreds of college students to pursue careers in education," Breakthrough Atlanta CEO Monique Shields said. "Many of these scholars and teaching fellows were — or will become — the first in their families to graduate from college. For them, college means much more than a degree; it’s a dream realized that offers hope and opportunity for generations to come."
College is transformative not only for the students who attend, but also for their families and communities. Breakthrough Atlanta helps students and their families overcome education disparities and close inequity gaps, making college accessible and attainable. Through its transformative summer and yearlong programming and support, Breakthrough shows that college — and a lifetime of success — is well within reach. Having a clear pathway to college— especially for first-generation college students — opens the door to endless possibilities and inspires generations of leaders and change makers among us.
For eighth grader Maziah Lanes, a current Breakthrough Atlanta scholar who will become the first in her family to graduate from college, college has been a dream for as long as she can remember. She says her experience with Breakthrough is helping prepare her academically, but it’s also helping her prepare in other ways.
"Breakthrough Atlanta not only helps you see new things and gives you interests, but it’s taking me out of a comfortable environment because now I have to open myself up," Lanes said. "I feel like in college you’re going to have to open yourself up to different techniques, different opportunities and different people."
