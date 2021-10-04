Thompson Buckhead, the lifestyle hotel expected to open early this winter, incorporates modern design with Southern charm for a refined hospitality experience in Buckhead.
The 10-story hotel, designed by the architects of Rule Joy Trammell + Rubio, built under general contractors Brasfield and Gorrie, and brought to life by design firm Studio 11, will exude classic Southern charm and a design that perfectly melds romanticism with mid-century minimalism. Understated luxury mirrors the property’s envied location, while its cutting-edge architecture will speak to the city as a hub for innovation.
Located in the center of the Buckhead Village District, a contemporary exterior will inspire the design elements within. Greenery throughout the hotel will provide natural warmth and a sense of connection to the outdoors, while a subtle blend of traditional patterns and texture with clean modern forms will strike a balance between modernity and the classic beauty of the neighborhood.
Its 201 guestrooms and suites will feature chevron-patterned wood floors, area rugs and marble mosaics. Natural hues, complemented by rich jewel tone accents and local art, will provide a serene and sophisticated environment with intimate seating and design components to be discovered. Impressive floor to ceiling windows in every room will offer sweeping skyline views, and thoughtful standards include custom 400-thread count Sferra linens, Sealy Tempur-Pedic mattresses, D.S. & Durga bath products, oversized Thompson Hotels branded signature robes and a locally curated minibar.
Junior Suites, King Suites and Parlor Suites will range from 417 to 620-square feet and the signature Thompson Suite, an 1,048-square-foot retreat, will include a full wet-bar, glass enclosed dining room and a master bathroom featuring a spa-inspired wet room with steam shower and soaking tub.
Guests of the hotel’s suites and ninth floor rooms will be invited to experience Tesserae, the hotel’s private membership rooftop club, during their stay when it debuts early next year. Tesserae will serve as an invite-only club designed to highlight the diversity of Atlanta and create a space for its greatest thought-leaders and creators to network and socialize at the meticulously designed indoor-outdoor rooftop.
A rooftop pool with private cabanas perfect for soaking in the sunshine with cocktails and friends, accompanied by unobstructed skyline views, will be open to all hotel guests and rounds out the tenth floor experience.
On the ground level, dining will leave nothing to be desired at Dirty Rascal – the 140-seat signature restaurant by James Beard Foundation semifinalist chef Todd Ginsberg and the Rye Restaurants team. Dirty Rascal harkens back to old-school Italian-American restaurants, institutions like those found in New York or off-the-strip Las Vegas.
Featuring a large central bar, intimate alcoves, a wall of oversized round leather booths and a private dining area, this is a restaurant that will be grand enough for special occasions but comfortable enough for people to make it their regular spot. Open for breakfast, lunch and dinner, the restaurant will be under the daily leadership of chef Joshua Hopkins, executive chef of Thompson Buckhead.
At 4,187 square feet, Thompson Buckhead’s ballroom will play host to the hottest tickets in town, drawing social events, weddings, receptions, fundraisers and more to its unique space, complete with a retractable glass wall that opens to an outdoor terrace with fireplace. Additional pre-function areas, executive boardroom and divisible meeting space will accommodate sophisticated groups of all sizes.
The hotel is owned by Atlanta-based Regent Partners and The Loudermilk Companies. For more information or to book a stay at Thompson Buckhead, please visit www.thompsonbuckhead.com.
