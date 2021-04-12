Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms said stopping crime remains the top concern in Buckhead and throughout the rest of the city.
“Public safety (is) the top priority. There’s been a lot of frustration in Buckhead and across the city about crime. It’s not an excuse. It’s a fact. … We are experiencing a COVID-19 crime wave, not just in Atlanta but in cities across the country. There have been many national stories about it,” Bottoms said, later citing a March 23 Washington Post article. “Last year was one of the deadliest years in decades for gun violence. 20,000 Americans were killed by gun violence in 2020, more than any year in the last two decades.
“What we know in Atlanta is there are immediate actions that must be taken with crime. Then there are longer-term actions that must be taken.”
Bottoms, who is running for reelection in November, spoke about public safety and a variety of other topics at the Rotary Club of Buckhead’s April 12 lunch meeting at Maggiano’s Little Italy. Though the meeting was held in person, the mayor and others attended it virtually. Bottoms’ speech was a condensed version of her State of the City Address, which she gave March 31.
Regarding crime, she mentioned One Atlanta: One APD Community Policing Roadmap, an overall strategy to address the issue referring to the Atlanta Police Department. Bottoms announced it in her State of the City Address.
The plan includes adding 250 more police officers (the department has dropped from 2,000 officers during the Kasim Reed administration to about 1,600 at the beginning of 2021). It also calls for adding 250 more cameras to the police’s Operation Shield, a network of more than 10,000 city- and privately owned cameras it uses to monitor the city for crime, and requiring ICAT (Integrating Communications, Assessment, and Tactics) training for officers to help them successfully and safely resolve potentially dangerous situations.
The roadmap also includes expanding the city’s at-promise Center programs by adding two more facilities to the two already open and constructing a new Public Safety Training Academy.
“Many of you may have seen our police training facility on the news the other day,” Bottoms said, adding the city is working with private and corporate donors to help fund the training academy project. “It’s in deplorable condition, and the fire training facility is worse than that.”
The mayor has been criticized for the crime wave the city has seen in the last year or two, when the number of reported murders went from 99 in 2019 to 157 last year, the highest amount since 1998. Morale with the department has been down for several years but may have hit its lowest point in June, when more than 150 officers called out sick after two white officers were charged in the death of Rayshard Brooks, a Black suspect fatally shot by one officer while running from cops after escaping their custody during a DUI arrest.
In the aftermath, Police Chief Erika Shields resigned and Rodney Bryant, a 31-year veteran with the force, came out of retirement to become the interim chief. In response to the Neighbor’s question about the search for a permanent chief, Bottoms said she does not plan to conduct it until after the election for two reasons: first, so it’s not a political issue and second, because there have been many cities across the country seeking new police chiefs, making the task of finding strong candidates more difficult.
She also said Bryant has told her he’s comfortable with remaining as the interim chief as long as necessary, adding she’s pleased with the job Bryant has done and that he should not be the scapegoat for the city’s recent increase in crime.
“What we’ve done is made sure we provided Chief Bryant what he needs,” Bottoms said, adding Maj. Andrew Senzer, commander of the police’s Zone 2 substation, which includes Buckhead, told her he had the resources he needed when she asked him about the issue recently.
Regarding the Buckhead Exploratory Committee, an all-volunteer group of residents pushing to form the city of Buckhead, Bottoms said incorporating the community is not the right move.
“Creating a new city is a very challenging proposition,” she said. “… It doesn’t stop crime. In creating a new city, you’re not blocking people in and keeping crime out. The way to address crime is the way we’ve done it for decades, to provide public safety in our city and address the systemic issues that lead to crime.”
Regarding the Water Boys, the group of juveniles who have shown up at intersections across the city selling bottled water, some accosting drivers and banging on their vehicles, Bottoms said she plans to solve the problems by hiring them and other youths, with a goal of up to 1,000 total, through a summer jobs program the city has already established and will include local businesses.
“We would hire 650 kids alone most summers. This year we’re only able to accommodate 250 kids because of COVID protocols and our budget,” she said, adding the boys who commit crimes while trying to sell water bottles will be punished accordingly.
During the meeting’s Q&A portion, club member Kevin Glass, Atlanta International School’s head of school, asked about the city’s affordable housing initiative since inexpensive homes for his staff are hard to come by in Buckhead. Bottoms said the city is already over halfway to its goal of investing $1 billion for that effort to help the homeless and others in need.
“We hope to add 20,000 (housing) units by the year 2026,” she said. “Thus far we’ve got 6,000 units. … We also did something very innovative and creative, establishing an affordable housing trust fund. It gives us some flexibility throughout the city. We’ve gotten the first deposit into that trust fund, and I believe it was $28 million. I also signed into law $100 million in total bond funding for affordable housing.”
Regarding Major League Baseball’s recent decision to move the All-Star Game from Atlanta to Denver because of Senate Bill 202, the state’s controversial new election reform law, Bottoms said she hopes the city and the state don’t lose any more high-revenue events.
“I saw the news that a Hollywood (film) production with Will Smith is moving out of Georgia in response to the new voting law,” she said.
Regarding the city’s recovery from the pandemic, Bottoms said Atlanta continues to draw major businesses, citing recent reports of companies such as Google and Airbnb planning to open facilities here and bringing with them a total of 13,000 jobs.
She added the funds the city got from two federal stimulus packages – the Coronavirus, Aid, Recovery Economic Security (CARES) Act of 2020 ($88 million) and this year’s American Rescue Plan Act ($178 million) – have given the city a boost, and the latter could include monies allocated to the police.
“With the American Rescue funds, we’ll be able to shore up some of our budget funds down due to COVID,” Bottoms said.
