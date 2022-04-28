Blue Heron Nature Preserve's 2022 Art of Nature exhibit, Light as a Feather, showcases artists who lightly interact with nature and the preserve's existing land.
Guests can walk the Eidson Mill Trail and see more than 20 art installations, including sculptures, paintings and hand-sown creations. The preserve said the exhibit focuses on co-creation and not competition with nature and hopes artists "will invoke the invisible histories and subtle energies" felt when exploring the preserve.
The name of the exhibit not only refer to Herons and other birds, but also honor the spiritual presence and heritage of the Creek (Muscogee) and Cherokee Native Americans who lived here 200 years ago.
One artist, Toxosi AkaraSangba, created a tribute to the missing and murdered children of Atlanta. AkaraSangba's installation is tucked back toward the end of the trail and features a flag with a kaleidoscope of images of the lost children. Underneath the flag, a kickball sits in the center small circle of mismatched children's sneakers.
"As a Psycho-Spiritual Artist I combine the metaphysical realms into the material world," AkaraSangba said. "By engaging in a subtle meditative process, I synthesize with nature by way of remembering, listening and expanding upon the teachings of my elders and ancestors. Each color and design is a prayer weaving through myth, spirituality and storytelling that is New Indigenous African and encourages mental and emotional inner sensitivities to guide the imagination towards remembering the missing and murdered children of Atlanta, Native tribes and Indigenous communities around the world."
AkaraSangba also created a bridge-type structure leading from the main trail to the flag and children's shoes. Yellow and blue painted rocks — colors the artist says are from Native American myths — border the bridge. Red ribbons are also hung from trees for protection.
"It's almost a bridge, a crossroads of sorts," she said. "We are having moments of joy. We're having moments of sorrow. We're having moments of acknowledgement, and also responsibility...children always represent woman, so with that you always have the women, you always have the mothers. The mothers and the children cannot be separated."
Another artist, Gavin Bernard, decided to use PVC piping to build around a dying tree — an allusion to the underground networks of nature.
"This work seeks to shift our relationship to nature’s masterpieces from the mundane and ordinary, to the exquisite and life-giving installations they are," Bernard said. "Atlanta’s trees have always offered an abundance of exquisite, large-scale sculptures for us to enjoy everyday, but beyond their beauty, trees are majestic creatures that share space with humanity while operating in a time frame which is quite different from our own."
Bernard said this installation is the largest piece he's done so far.
BHNP Executive Director Melody Harclerode said this is the preserve's eighth year doing the exhibit, and each year she says the artists bring something special.
"I love that. . .when you come here for this exhibition, there's different experiences," Harclerode said. "You have the more delightful maybe whimsical, inspiring, intriguing (pieces). Then you have a more solemn (piece). It's a little bit, a little bit of both solemn and a celebration but an acknowledgement and honoring."
For more information, visit bhnp.org.
