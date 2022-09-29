Uptown Atlanta will celebrate the opening of its greenspace, The Lawn, with family friendly events and live music Oct. 15
Uptown invites the community to celebrate the new park with Live! on The Lawn, an all-day extravaganza featuring a lineup of family-friendly events and activities at the neighborhood's newest greenspace.
Uptown Atlanta is the 47-acre mixed-use district surrounding the Lindbergh MARTA Station. The park comes as part of Rubenstein Partners’, L.P. (together with its affiliates, 'Rubenstein') transformation of Uptown into a vibrant and highly connected mixed-use destination.
Throughout the day, roaming performers from The Off Centered Project will bring excitement and entertainment to The Lawn. Additionally, the community can experience Instagrammable balloon installations and custom balloon art for kids from Amplified Balloons, as well an interactive chalk exhibit from sidewalk chalk artist Chelsey Austin.
Yoga and Sound Bath 10 to 11 a.m. – Join Uptown yoga instructor Priscila Baptista and flow through 108 sun salutations, symbolizing The Lawn’s new beginning. Namaste after class for a healing sound bath led by Flavia Thais. All experience levels are welcome and yogis are encouraged to bring their own mats.
Chefs on The Lawn, 12p.m. to 7 p.m. – Enjoy a globally inspired culinary experience on The Lawn, with culturally centered concepts including El Gordo, an authentic and modern taqueria opening at Uptown next year. The lineup also includes Humo Cuisine, Gorditas ATL, Flow Coffee, Ba+Me; Cheesecake Anyone, Shamiso Foods, Manny’s Juice Bar, Gourmet Street Foods and Leftie Lee’s. Cost of food and beverage items will vary.
Children's Performers, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. - "Fun with Alyssa" and Alliance Theatre’s Education Department will entertain and engage our kiddos.
DIY Crafts, 1 to 4 p.m. – Kiddos can get into the fall spirit with a variety of crafts, including pumpkin decorating, personalizing your own tote/trick or treat bag, coloring Day of the Dead masks in celebration of National Hispanic Heritage Month and more.
Plein Air Art, 2 to 5 p.m. – Guests can watch in wonder as The Lawn comes to life from Virginia Highland Plein Air Painters. Live painters will participate in the French practice of painting “en plein air” to capture the natural beauty of the lush greenspace. Feel free to BYO sketch pad and join in!
Live Music, 3 to 4 p.m. – Jam out with a live musical performance.
Comedy Show, 4 to 5 p.m. – Guests will laugh out loud as the hilarious troupe from Whole World Improv takes the stage.
Live Music, 5 to 8 p.m. – Dance the night away with groovy tunes.
"The reopening of The Lawn is an important milestone for Uptown that we can’t wait to share with the community," senior vice president of asset management for Rubenstein Mahesh Mani said. "Our vision for Uptown has always been to create a destination infused with energy and unique experiences – and The Lawn does exactly that. As one of the largest community greenspaces in the area, we're looking forward to welcoming the nearby residents, commuters and office tenants to their new park."
After sitting underutilized for decades, Rubenstein worked with landscape architect ASD|SKY to reimagine The Lawn. Among the upgrades, The Lawn now includes the addition of a paved “goat path” through the greenspace, which was introduced after seeing the route the community naturally took through the park. Notably, The Lawn features connectivity to the city’s major pedestrian trails, such as PATH400, Atlanta BeltLine and the South Fork Trail. The new PATH400 connection runs adjacent to The Lawn and is now open, with the BeltLine connection coming soon.
Since launching redevelopment efforts, Rubenstein has activated Uptown with dozens of community events, including gnome picnics, llama pajama parties, artist markets and Uptown’s Signature Events Series, featuring free monthly comedy performances, weekly yoga flows and seasonal movie screenings. As the construction nears completion, significant enhancements have taken shape on property, such as a revitalized Main Street designed for outdoor patios, modernized building facades, a new office atrium outfitted with state-of-the-art amenities, and more. The redevelopment will be complete in Spring 2023.
Uptown Atlanta is at 500 Lindbergh Drive NE in Buckhead.
