Citing a feeling she’s had for months, Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms announced she is not running for reelection in November.
“My love for this city, the love planted in my heart, long before I was formed in my mother’s womb. I wish I could tell you there was a moment or a thing, but when you have faith and you pray for God’s wisdom and guidance, in the same way it was very clear to me that a]I should run for mayor of Atlanta, it is abundantly clear to me today that it is time to pass the baton on to someone else,” she said. “I am immensely proud of the men and women whom I have served with . I could not ask for a team of better people who have a hear and a love for this city.”
Bottoms announced her decision at a May 7 news conference at City Hall. She said she will remain in office until her term ends on the first Tuesday in January. A media report stated Bottoms was accepting a position with Walgreens, the Deerfield, Illinois-based pharmacy chain, but she said that’s not true.
“Roz Brewer is my girl, but she didn’t get to become the CEO of Walgreens (Boots Alliance) by giving jobs to random friends. I am not going to Walgreens in Chicago. Derek is not going to Walgreens in Idaho. I can’t get Derek to move two miles off of Cascade Road. I promise you that is not true.”
Bottoms said she doesn’t know what lies ahead for her after leaving office.
“I don’t know what’s next for me personally and for our family, but what I do know is this is a decision made from a position of strength and not weakness,” she said.
But Bottoms, who had already announced she was running for reelection and had started a fundraising campaign, said she was poised to enter a second term as mayor.
“I’ve raised the money,” she said. “I had the most successful fundraiser of any mayor in the history of this city with President Joe Biden. I polled it nearly 70% of the people in this city still like me. If the race for mayor were held today, I would win this race without a runoff. That’s not me making it up. I’ve seen the poll numbers. Even with those things I know to be true and I know what I could do, just because you can do it doesn’t necessarily mean you should do it. I can be mayor again.”
Bottoms, who has been criticized for the city’s rise in crime during her tenure, said her decision to not run for election had nothing to do with the Atlanta Civil Service Board’s move to reinstate Atlanta Police Officer Garrett Rolfe. Rolfe was fired after he fatally shot Rayshard Brooks in June as Brooks ran away from him and another officer while escaping their custody during a DUI arrest.
“Absolutely not,” she said. “The hard part was last year. I firmly believe (firing Rolfe) was the right decision. If you go back to last summer, there were so many peaceful protests … but some erupted into violence and looting. If I hadn’t made that decision, this city would have seen much worse.
“I disagree with the ruling. Our position has been steadfast that we followed the procedures that needed to be followed under those emergency circumstances. They disagree and it’s their right to disagree.”
When asked by a reporter if she plans to appeal the board’s decision, Bottoms said she’ll consult with the city’s attorneys about it.
With Bottoms out of the mayor's race, that leaves Felecia Moore, the current Atlanta City Council president, and attorney Sharon Gay as the two remaining candidates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.