Atlanta's 2023 $734 million budget includes $65 million allocated to help the housing and homelessness crisis, as well as raises for Atlanta fire fighters.
Dickens’ fiscal year 2023 budget was unanimously approved by city council June 21. Dubbed the "people first budget," the 2023 budget is the largest in the city’s history and covers the period July 2022 through June 2023.
"Thank you to the City Council, the Chief Financial Officer, my full Cabinet, staff members and all involved in the process for producing a thoughtful, deliberate budget we can all be proud of – a budget that moves Atlanta forward," Dickens said.
The budget includes the first Cost of Living Adjustment for City employees in five years and raises for firefighters a year ahead of schedule and funding to hire additional police officers.
The budget will also allow the city to expand operations for At-Promise Centers, invest in maintenance and upgrades for aging public safety facilities and additional funds for Pre-Arrest Diversion efforts.
Dickens also allocated more than $65 million total for housing and homelessness — one of the most significant investments in housing in the City’s history. According to Atlanta Mission, Atlanta is home to nearly a third of the state's homeless population. Of those without a home in Atlanta, 81% have experienced physical or sexual abuse and 58% report symptoms of trauma.
"My people-first budget invests in the people who deliver for the residents of Atlanta," Dickens said. "The strength of our City comes from the dedication of the police officers, firefighters, frontline workers and all other employees who serve our residents and visitors."
Finance and Executive Committee Chair Alex Wan commended his City Council colleagues and the mayor following Tuesday’s vote.
"This is a budget that allows our city to boost investment in critical areas and works to address urgent needs, including providing reliable City services across all neighborhoods," Wan said. "It also charts a brighter course for, Atlanta’s future by adding additional dollars for our aging infrastructure and building a greener and environmentally focused city. The budget also reaffirms our commitment to retaining our workforce with more competitive pay and a cost-of-living adjustment for employees."
