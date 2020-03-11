Included in the city of Atlanta residents’ ballot for the March 24 presidential primary election is the 1% MOST (municipal option sales tax) renewal for its water/sewer system.
The ballot states, “Shall a special 1% sales and use tax be reimposed in the city of Atlanta for a period of time not to exceed 16 calendar quarters (four years) and for the raising of not more than $750 million for the purpose of funding water and sewer costs?”
While some residents may say the tax is too much since the city already has among the nation’s highest water/sewer rates, others would argue it’s needed to help maintain its aging system. The last time the tax was voted on, in the March 2016 presidential primary, it was approved with 74.0% voting yes.
According to the Atlanta Department of Watershed Management’s website, the tax helps pay for an estimated $4 billion in investments to the city’s water and sewer improvements as mandated by its two federal consent decrees. The decrees were issued for combined sewer overflows (CSO) and sanitary sewer overflows (SSO) in 1998 and 1999, respectively.
The website also states the tax has brought in over $1.8 billion in revenue since October 2004 (it was first approved by voters in July 2004), and its “revenue has staved off a 25% increase in water/sewer rates.”
“With the help of MOST revenues, the city has: repaired and replaced over 387 miles of aged sewer lines, dramatically decreased the number and volume of sewer spills (62% and 97% reductions, respectively) since 2004, provided over 57 miles of sewer capacity relief throughout the city and supported over $5 billion in development that would not have been possible without upgrades to the sewer system,” the website states.
Among the nation’s 50 largest cities, Atlanta already has the highest monthly residential sewer bill (an average of $140) for typical residential water services (7,500 gallons) and the country’s third highest monthly combined water/sewer bill (just under $200), according to a 2018-19 Black & Veach Management Consulting LLC report. So, no one wants to see a rate increase.
Atlanta also has the state’s highest overall sales tax rate at 8.9%, with the MOST a part of that, so some residents may want to see lower taxes by eliminating this one. But this tax may never go away, Shook said.
“I wish we didn’t have to take that penny or that penny could be devoted to other aspects of our infrastructure,” he said, “but the grim facts are what they are, and if this fails, we’ll shoulder 100% of the burden.”
