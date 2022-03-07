Atlantans gathered on the corner of Marietta St. and Centennial Olympic Park Drive in support of Ukraine.
Organized by the Ukrainian Community of Atlanta Facebook group, the Stand with Ukraine rally drew at least 100 people bearing signs and waving Ukrainian flags. People young and old came together to stand against Russia, shouting "Viva Ukraine!" "Close the sky!" and "USA honor your promises!"
The conflict escalated when Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered Russian troops into Ukraine Feb. 21. Three days later, Russian forces invade, closing in on Ukraine's capitol Kyiv. Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky released a video statement pleading for peace.
"If these forces attack us,” Zelensky said in the video, “if you attempt to take away our country, our freedom, our lives, the lives of our children, we will defend ourselves. Not attack, defend.”
Videos quickly began surfacing of Ukrainians sheltering in train station and underground bunkers and Russians began bombing the major cities. Zelensky and thousands of residents have decided to stay and fight for Ukraine.
“We are all here, defending our independence, our state,” he said in a video. “It will continue to be so.”
According to UN refugee agency commissioner Filippo Grandi, as of March 6, more than 1.5 million refugees from Ukraine have crossed into neighboring countries in 10 days. Ukrainians have fled to neighboring countries including Poland, Hungary, Romania, Slovakia and Moldova.
Ukraine is pleading with NATO to impose a no-fly zone over the country as a way to counter the threat from Russia. No-fly zones are often enacted over government areas and ban any planes from flying over the zone.
Concerns are also rising after Russia bombed Europe's largest nuclear power station in Ukraine, Zaporizhzhia.
"No one is safe at this point," Rally organizer Liudmyla Zapukhliak said. "Even if you are here in the U.S., as long as Putin is under control of the nuclear (plant) in Russia, as long as he's bombing nuclear power plants, there is no safety in the world."
The Ukrainian Congress Committee of America Georgia Branch has set up a donation campaign on their website to help provide medical aid, food, water, clothes, and personal hygiene supplies to Ukrainian residents. For more information or to donate, visit www.ukrainianatlanta.org/donation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.