A woman has been convicted of killing a homeless man in a road rage case, the Fulton County District Attorney’s Office announced.
Lucianna Fox, 44, of Atlanta, was convicted of murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and was sentenced to life in prison plus five years to serve.
According to an Oct. 11 news release, Leroy Midyette, a 54-year-old homeless man, pushed his cart, which contained all of his belongings, along the access road that led into the parking lot for the Hamilton E. Holmes MARTA Station in Atlanta Nov. 5, 2016. Midyette was a street performer known as a Tin Man because of the silver paint he wore while performing.
Fox was driving in the area at the time and stopped her vehicle in front of Midyette, when she told him he needed to move his belongings out of the street. Midyette then motioned for Fox to drive her car around him as he pushed his cart. Instead, Fox, angered by Midyette’s suggestion, drove her vehicle into his cart. She then put her car in reverse and rammed the cart for a second time before driving off.
Midyette ran toward Fox’s vehicle as she waited at a nearby stop sign. He then confronted her about what she’d done. Fox then got out of her vehicle, drew a silver handgun and shot Midyette from two feet away.
Fox placed the weapon on the hood of her car and waited for Atlanta Police Department officers to arrive. Midyette died at the scene after suffering a gunshot wound to the chest. The entire incident was captured on surveillance video, and Fox was arrested at the scene.
Midyette was a product of the foster care system, and he did not receive a high school diploma. He was homeless but earned enough money to survive. Mideytte traveled the country and performed as a Tin Man, which is someone who paints their face silver, wears silver clothing and performs for tips based on the audience’s enjoyment.
When Midyette was shot he had just finished a day of performances. Some of his performances can be viewed by visiting www.youtube.com/channel/UCzN6_yYmEcDGJPw_j-aZS6g.
