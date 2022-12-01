The city of Atlanta is investing an additional $9.5 million in increased pay for the city’s workforce, including its first responders.
Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens previously announced a 2% cost-of-living adjustment for city employees, along with enhanced pay and bonuses for public safety and frontline workers, as part of his fiscal year 2023 budget passed in June.
City employees will see enhanced cost-of-living adjustments in their paychecks starting in January, with public safety personnel seeing even greater increases to aid in the recruitment and retention of police, corrections and E-911 personnel.
"Since I took office, my goal has been to make the City of Atlanta a model employer that recognizes the dedication of our workforce and allows us to recruit and retain the best talent," Dickens wrote in a letter to the city’s workforce. "I know that recent fluctuations in the economy—particularly high inflation—have created challenges and uncertainty. I hope that these pay increases confirm my appreciation of your hard work and help you and your families meet your needs and invest in your future with and in the city of Atlanta."
The city will increase the planned cost-of-living adjustment from 2% to 3.5%.
To aid in the recognition and retention of the City’s public safety personnel, the city will make further enhancements, including —
A total 9% cost-of-living adjustment for sworn Atlanta Police Department officers and E-911 personnel, 7% higher than previously announced, and coming on top of retention bonuses already awarded this year;
A total 7% cost-of-living adjustment for sworn Atlanta Department of Corrections officers, 5% higher than previously announced; and
An additional 1.5% cost-of-living adjustment for sworn Atlanta Fire Rescue Department personnel on top of already implemented raises this year which ranged from 7% to 15.5%.
City revenues, particularly from sales taxes and business licenses, have outperformed projections, leaving Atlanta with a stronger than expected reserve fund. Even after these investments, the city said it will maintain a healthy reserve fund exceeding requirements.
The city of Atlanta recently announced Aa1 and AA+ credit ratings from Moody’s Investors Service and Fitch Ratings, confirming Atlanta's strong financial condition. The Dickens Administration will introduce a budget amendment to City Council to execute the pay increases.
