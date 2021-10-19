The Atlanta Symphony Orchestra has appointed its first female Music Director, Nathalie Stutzmann, a first in the orchestra's history.
Stutzmann will be the first woman to serve as the ASO’s music director and only the second woman to lead a major American orchestra, following in the footsteps of trailblazer Marin Alsop, who recently stepped down as Music Director of the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra. In Atlanta, Stutzmann follows past ASO Music Directors Henry Sopkin, Robert Shaw, Yoel Levi and Robert Spano.
During the 2020-21 season, Stutzmann conducted the ASO in three performances, released as part of the orchestra’s virtual Behind the Curtain series. She makes her first appearances as Music Director Designate on October 13 and 14, 2021, with a program of Tchaikovsky’s Fifth Symphony, Verdi’s La forza del destino overture and the U.S. premiere of Dark with Excessive Bright by Grammy-nominated composer Missy Mazzoli.
“It is a privilege to be named Music Director of the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra," Stutzmann said. "The devoted commitment to music of the ASO musicians touches my heart. They have beautiful open minds, and they love to work hard, to be challenged and to take the necessary risks to serve the music and bring the highest levels of emotion to their audience. There is a special chemistry between the orchestra and me that we all immediately recognized, and this is the perfect time for us to deepen our relationship."
Stutzmann currently holds positions as Principal Guest Conductor of The Philadelphia Orchestra and Chief Conductor of Norway’s Kristiansand Symphony Orchestra. Her recent and future U.S. engagements include collaborations with such leading ensembles as the Los Angeles Philharmonic, Minnesota Orchestra, National Symphony Orchestra, Seattle Symphony, Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra and San Francisco Symphony.
Strutzmann has also conducted and will conduct several Europeans orchestras, including the London Symphony Orchestra, Orchestre de Paris and Vienna Symphony. She will conduct a new production of Tchaikovsky’s The
Queen of Spades at Brussels’s La Monnaie next year.
Stutzmann will begin with an initial term of four years with the 27-time Grammy-winning orchestra next fall.
"We are planning several ambitious projects, including performances of Mozart’s Requiem in March 2022 and of Bach’s St. Matthew Passion, a life-changing experience for any orchestra, during the 2022-23 season," Stutzmann said. "It is also very important for us to connect with the Atlanta community, sharing our infectious love of music. Fulfilling the community’s hopes and expectations is a huge responsibility and a legacy that I am honored to continue.”
The conductor rejoins the orchestra next spring for grand-scale performances of Mozart’s mighty Requiem, featuring the superb ASO Chorus, together with Richard Strauss’s tone poem Death and Transfiguration, on March 17, 18 and 20, 2022.
