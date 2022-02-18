This spring, after a two-year hiatus, The Atlanta Speech School Guild will hold the 2022 Language and Literacy Gala.
For a half-century, the Guild has served as the volunteer and fundraising arm of the school, working to uphold founder Katherine Hamm’s promise to help all children find their voice through language and literacy, regardless of their financial limitations. The Guild’s largest annual fundraiser, The Language and Literacy Gala, helps maintain that important legacy — in a year when it has never been needed more.
"The Language and Literacy Gala has always been a celebration of the Atlanta Speech School community," president of the Guild Hillary Shaw said. "After a 2-year hiatus, we are more excited than ever to honor the commitment of the community and especially the staff to help all children reach their full potential through language and literacy."
The 2021-22 Gala will be held March 27, 2022, at the Atlanta History Center.
With more than 250 members, the Guild’s mission is to foster community-building and provide fundraising to support the Atlanta Speech School, which was recognized by the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative as one of the top eight educational programs in America, thanks to the school’s focus on “eradicating illiteracy and educational inequity” for our “most vulnerable children.”
The Gala is the Guild's largest fundraiser and one hundred percent of proceeds go to support the school's need-based financial aid program. During the 2020-2021 academic year, the Speech School awarded $1.7 million in financial aid in keeping with founder Kitty Hamm’s belief that financial circumstances should never prevent children from receiving educational services that could profoundly impact their lives.
The Speech School has never turned a child away due to financial limitations and the annual Gala helps maintain that legacy.
The 2022 Language and Literacy Co-Chairs are Kelly O’Neill, Caroline Warren, and Amanda Mansfield.
A patron party for supporters and sponsors of the Gala will be held Feb. 24, 2022 at 6 p.m. For information about corporate and family sponsorship opportunities, donations for the silent auction, or to purchase Gala tickets, please visit https://bit.ly/3Bz6jlB.
