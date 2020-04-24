The Atlanta Department of Watershed Management is seeking a new commissioner.
Kishia Powell has resigned to take a job as chief operating officer for DC Water, the District of Columbia’s water utility.
Powell has led Atlanta’s department since 2016, when she replaced Jo Ann Macrina. DC Water announced her hiring in an April 23 news release, and, according to an AJC report, Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms informed Atlanta City Council members of Powell’s move that day.
Powell had arguably one of the most important jobs within the Atlanta government, considering that department has a budget of $644 million and serves 1.2 million customers in the city and some other cities, including Sandy Springs.
She has 22 years of experience in sustainable infrastructure management and utility operations in municipalities in the United States and London. Powell previously served as director of public works for the city of Jackson, Mississippi, and bureau head of water and wastewater for the city of Baltimore.
