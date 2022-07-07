The League of Legends World Championship will host its semifinals at State Farm Arena.
The semifinals originally were set to take place at Toronto’s Scotiabank Arena, but due to COVID-19 impacting the viability of securing multi-entry visas to the U.S. within necessary timelines, Riot Games made the decision to move the location to provide a clear path for teams to complete in all stages of Worlds.
"We are committed to upholding our tradition of a multi-city Worlds tour despite the challenges presented by the pandemic, and look forward to hosting the 2022 Semifinals at the state-of-the-art State Farm Arena in Atlanta," Global Head of LoL Esports at Riot Games Naz Aletaha said. "This news is no doubt disappointing to our fans and partners in Canada, and we want to sincerely thank Toronto, Scotiabank Arena, and our community for their understanding. We look forward to bringing a major LoL Esports event there in the future."
Worlds is the pinnacle of LoL Esports competition in which the top teams from 12 regions compete for the world championship title. Held at the end of the regular season in a different host region each year, 24 teams from Riot’s 12 professional leagues participate in the month-long tournament to crown one team as the best in the world. The 2021 World Championship surpassed previous viewership records with more than 73.86 million peak concurrent viewers worldwide and an average minute audience of more than 30.6 million.
"As a sponsor of League of Legends Esports Global Events, the League of Legends Championship Series (LCS) and State Farm Arena itself, we’re extremely happy with the serendipity of Worlds 2022 being held in Atlanta," VP of Marketing at State Farm Alyson Griffin said. "Our relationship with Riot and the gaming community has continued to evolve and LoL was even featured in our recent State Farm Gamerhood Challenge. We’re looking forward to seeing the top teams and fans come together this Fall."
The new city schedule for Worlds 2022 includes Play-Ins in Mexico City, Mexico; Groups and Quarterfinals in New York, New York; Semifinals in Atlanta; and Finals in San Francisco.
"We are honored that Atlanta now has this incredible opportunity to host the world's biggest esports event," Atlanta Esports Alliance Chair Todd Harris said. "We look forward to working closely with Riot Games, our public and private partners, and our local community to create a remarkable experience for all involved."
