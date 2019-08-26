Representatives of France and Korea recently visited Atlanta and other cities in Georgia as part of an effort to bring the 2020 World Summit of Nobel Peace Laureates to Atlanta.
According to a news release from the National Monuments Foundation, whose president, Buckhead resident Rodney Cook Jr., is not one of the lead organizers for the summit effort but has been heavily involved in the process, the representatives were in Georgia Aug. 19 through 25.
The delegation visited the site of the planned Rodney Cook Sr. Peace Park, Martin Luther King Jr.’s birth home, the Carter Center and the Center for Civil and Human Rights, all in Atlanta, and Bulloch Hall in Roswell.
“They are coming here to explore establishing their own, permanent peace institute within the broader peace park efforts,” the release stated.
After an attempt to bring the 2015 summit to Atlanta failed, the city wants to do more than just host the 2020 summit, an annual gathering of peacemakers that draws about 25 past Nobel Peace Prize winners and 20,000 individuals to the host city.
It also plans move the summit’s headquarters from Piacenza, Italy, to Atlanta and create a Peace University. The three-tiered approach is part of an effort to brand the South’s capital, also known as “The City Too Busy to Hate” as the worldlier “City of Peace.”
According to the release, the delegation met with Gov. Brian Kemp, Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan, the Rev. Alveda King (King’s niece) and others.
The French delegation included Roland Giscard D’Estaing, nephew of former French President Giscard d’Estaing and son of Olivier Giscard d’Estaing, founder of INSEAD World Business School; Nathalie Kesler, founder of Pangee ONG Citoyenne Mondiale, promoting world citizens for peace initiatives worldwide; Yves Angelloz, founder of Jeux Mondiaux de la Paix, World Games for Peace; and Gamal Hussein, Egyptian embassy to France special envoy, financial adviser for French peace initiatives.
Korea’s representative was Shin Dae-yong, founder of the Shin Dae-yong Global Peace Institute, a major donor to the Cook Peace Park.
The group visited both Bulloch Hall and Warm Springs, home of former President Franklin Roosevelt’s retreat site, because the Giscard d'Estaing and Roosevelt families have a longstanding relationship that dates back to Eleanor Roosevelt, Mittie Bulloch’s granddaughter.
If the summit is brought to Atlanta, it would take place in December 2020 and is expected to last four days.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.