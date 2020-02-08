The first snowstorm of the year in Atlanta has come, but it will be brief.
Feb. 8 just before 9 a.m., a mix of snow and sleet was seen falling in Buckhead and Sandy Springs. But you better look outside soon, because it’s not expected to last.
Though the National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory, according to its website, from now until 4 p.m., the snow and sleet will probably melt by Feb. 9. The high Feb. 8 is expected to be 42 degrees, with the low forecast at 32. Feb. 9, the forecast is for mostly sunny with a high of 55.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.