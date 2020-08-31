Countless metro Atlantans continue to help others in need during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Here’s a sampling of the local residents and organizations aiding others:
Arts fund
Aug. 27, the Community Foundation for Greater Atlanta announced its Metropolitan Atlanta Arts Fund is awarding a total of $1.15 million to 28 arts organizations impacted by the outbreak.
The fund was created to help support nonprofits that during the pandemic have provided safe, innovative programming to uplift arts throughout the region. More than $1 million of the funding (91%) was granted to organizations founded or led by Black, Indigenous or people of color (BIPOC). Of those 28, 18 organizations are first-time recipients of a competitive cash grant from the fund.
The foundation recognizes arts organizations have been especially hard hit during the pandemic as all in-person performances stopped and venues closed. The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic especially overwhelmed Black-led organizations that were already at a significant disadvantage. Following a forum discussion with Black arts leaders across the region, the foundation adapted the eligibility criteria and application process for the fund to be more accessible to a broader range of organizations. These adaptations included:
♦ Arts organizations with annual operating expenses as low as $25,000
♦ Organizations with at least one paid staff member (including part time)
♦ Organizations located on university campuses
In June, the foundation committed to prioritizing nonprofits founded and led by individuals of color, especially Black-founded and Black-led organizations that have not been supported in the fund’s 27-year history.
“With this grant cycle we prioritized Black-founded and led organizations and those that have been thoughtful and innovative to continue to provide artistic education and expression to the community during the pandemic,” Lita Pardi, the foundation’s vice president, said in a news release.
For more information on the arts fund and the 28 grantees, visit https://bit.ly/3jszfS4.
Rental assistance
Aug. 20, Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms announced the city of Atlanta has allocated $22 million from the Coronavirus Relief Fund to the Atlanta COVID-19 Emergency Rental Assistance Program to provide housing support to Atlantans. Administered by United Way of Greater Atlanta, the program will provide rental, utility and/or security deposit assistance to more than 6,700 Atlanta residents through a network of local service providers, who were selected through a request-for-proposal process.
Atlanta residential renters who have experienced a loss of income because of COVID-19 will be able to receive assistance with the payment of their past due rent, utility and/or security deposit assistance at a maximum household limit of $3,000.
“Access to safe, affordable and livable housing is one of our Administration’s top priorities,” Bottoms said in a release. “Beyond the pressing challenges of COVID-19, we aim to ensure that every resident who wants to live in Atlanta is able to do so with dignity. Thank you to United Way of Greater Atlanta for being a partner in providing housing stability to residents as we navigate this now normal.”
United Way of Greater Atlanta, the largest United Way chapter in the nation, focuses on ensuring that every child in metro Atlanta has the opportunity to reach his or her full potential.
Individuals and families impacted and in need of support will have multiple access points to apply for assistance in both English and Spanish. To apply for assistance and view eligibility requirements and FAQs, one can:
♦ Access the client application by visiting unitedwayatlanta.org.
♦ Text the keyword “C19-ERA to 898-211” to be directed to the application page.
♦ Visit 211online.unitedwayatlanta.org.
♦ Call 211 to speak with a live 211 Community Connection specialist. Hours are 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. weekdays. Due to high call volumes, the above-listed options are preferred.
For more information, visit www.unitedwayatlanta.org.
Buckhead Christian Ministry
Buckhead Christian Ministry, a nonprofit that has provided emergency rent/mortgage and utility assistance, financial literacy and supportive housing programming to Atlanta’s low-income workers for 33 years, is one of the recipients of the Atlanta COVID-19 Emergency Rental Assistance Program.
The ministry will received $2 million to help Atlanta residents who have been negatively impacted by the outbreak and whose income after March 1 is at or below 60% of the area median income.
“How can one shelter in place without a shelter? How can a child effectively attend virtual school from home, without a home?” Keeva Kase, the ministry’s president and CEO, said in a news release. “The Atlanta COVID-19 Emergency Rental Assistance Grant allows BCM to scale up our emergency financial assistance to serve three to four times more households in the city of Atlanta for up to three months. We are thrilled to partner with the United Way of Greater Atlanta and the city of Atlanta on this historic and essential effort to prevent homelessness for neighbors negatively affected by the pandemic.”
For more information on how to apply for assistance, see the above portion of the article on the rental assistance program. For more information on the ministry, visit buckheadchristianministry.org.
