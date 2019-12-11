The Atlanta Police Department announced it has identified the teenage boy abandoned at Grady Memorial Hospital downtown a week ago.
In a news release, police stated he’s been identified as Sheldon Linen, 14. Also, his mother, Diana Elliott, was captured on the hospital’s video surveillance cameras entering a red minivan and leaving him there just before midnight Dec. 4. Since Linen may be mentally disabled, police could not communicate with him to get his name, age or other information.
He was identified a day after police sent the media his photo and a news release requesting the public’s help in finding him. The police also offered witnesses a reward of $2,000 for providing information leading to the arrest and indictment of the suspect.
“Investigators were able to locate Elliot staying at a hotel in DeKalb County with three other children,” the release stated. “Elliot indicated that she was overwhelmed caring for her son in addition to the other three juveniles and decided to leave him at the hospital. Elliot was charged with cruelty to children in the first degree and transported to (the) Fulton County Jail.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.