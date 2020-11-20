The Atlanta Police Department is working to try to calm down a male threatening to jump off the top of a building in the heart of Buckhead.
In response to an email from the Neighbor about the incident, Officer Anthony Grant, a police spokesman, said a crisis negotiator and the department’s SWAT team are heading to the scene to assist with the investigation.
“Roswell Road and Sardis Road will be temporarily closed as officers investigate. The investigation continues,” Grant said.
Individuals posted comments to the Concerned Citizens United Facebook page about the incident.
“Does anyone know what happened by the Buckhead theatre ? They have all the roads shut down . Ambulance, Police and fire trucks everywhere !!!” said one commenter, who included photos of the closed roads with their message.
Another said, “So sad, I hope they were able to convince him/her otherwise.”
Check back with the Neighbor for updates.
