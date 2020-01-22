The Atlanta Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying a suspect in the robbery of a grocery store in November.
According to an email from the police, a man robbed Simpson Groceries, located at 1350 Joseph E. Boone Blvd., Nov. 30 at about 3:30 p.m.
“The suspect … produced a handgun and ordered the store clerk into the bathroom,” the police stated. “The suspect then stole cash from the register as well as a computer monitor and DVR system before leaving in a late model Dodge Ram pickup truck.”
The police posted a video of the robbery online at https://youtu.be/HQi3JwkqBDc. According to a police report, the suspect is a black man, 5 feet 8 inches tall, 260 pounds with a large stomach, and was last seen wearing a baseball cap, a black jacket, a gray T-shirt and dark jeans.
Anyone with information on this case is asked to call Crime Stoppers, and tips can be submitted anonymously at 404-577-8477 or online at www.stopcrimeatl.com. Witnesses do not have to give their name or any identifying information to be eligible for the reward of up to $2,000 for the arrest and indictment of the suspect.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.