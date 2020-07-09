The Atlanta Police Department is seeking the public’s help in finding a suspect accused of shooting a man downtown in June.
According to a July 8 news release, on June 3 officers responded to a 911 call about a male who was shot in the leg at or near the Waffle House at 112 Courtland St. and transported to a local hospital in serious condition.
“The suspect (a Black male) was last seen fleeing in a white Audi Q8 SUV,” the release stated. “He was wearing an orange hat, white tank top and light blue jeans. The investigation continues.”
Information on the case can be submitted anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-8477 or online at www.stopcrimeatl.com. Individuals do not have to give their name or any identifying information to be eligible for the reward of up to $2,000 for the arrest and indictment of the suspect.
