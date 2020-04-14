The Atlanta Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying a woman accused of intentionally coughing on a family of six at Atlantic Station earlier this month possibly as part of a coronavirus (COVID-19) social media challenge.
According to a news release, while family members were exercising outside April 5, the woman approached them on foot and coughed on them while laughing and holding her cell phone, possibly videotaping the entire incident.
“After coughing the female said ‘Corona’ and walked away,” the release stated. “ Investigators believe this may have been part of some kind of social media challenge, and investigators are working to identify the female.”
A video compiled from surveillance video showing the woman at stores in Atlantic Station has been posted on YouTube and can be viewed by visiting https://youtu.be/acIB2ADMR6A.
Anyone with information on the woman’s identity or whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers. Information can be submitted anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-8477 or online at www.stopcrimeatl.com. Individuals do not have to give their name or any identifying information to be eligible for the reward of up to $2,000 for the arrest and indictment of the suspect.
