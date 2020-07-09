The Atlanta Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating at least two suspects wanted in a shooting that left a man partially paralyzed.
According to a July 8 news release, on Jan. 31, officers responded to a 911 call about an individual being shot at or near a Pizza Hut at 2020 Bolton Road in northwest Atlanta.
“Upon arrival, officers located a male shot (in) the neck,” the release stated. “The male was alert, conscious and breathing and transported to the hospital in serious condition. The suspects involved in the shooting were occupying a stolen Nissan Versa during the time of incident.
“Preliminary investigation indicates the suspects were attempting to steal items from parked vehicles when they were confronted by the victim. One of the suspects rolled down the rear driver’s side passenger window and shot the victim, striking him in the neck. The investigation remains ongoing at this time.”
One of the suspects is described as a black male wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, jeans and black shoes.
Information on the case can be submitted anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-8477 or online at www.stopcrimeatl.com. Individuals do not have to give their name or any identifying information to be eligible for the reward of up to $2,000 for the arrest and indictment of the suspect.
