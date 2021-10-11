Police are searching for two men they say kidnapped a man at gunpoint and forced him to hand over his debit card and PIN number.
The victim, 61, was working at 115 Whitefoord Ave NE when he stepped outside to get something from his van. Police say two men approached him asking for work, to which the victim said he did not need additional help. The victim told police as he went to the back of the van looking for some tools, one of the men followed and pushed him inside the van.
According to police, the man told the victim, "Don't move or I will kill you," and proceeded to bind his wrists and ankles. The men drove him to an ATM machine at Edgewood Plaza, where he was forced to give his card and PIN number. The suspects fled on foot and the victim was able to drive back to the Whitefoord Ave address and call police. The victim told police the men also stole some of his bank cards, cell phone and power tools.
Police describe the suspects as two Black males, one wearing a red t-shirt and the second wearing a blue t-shirt. Police released the following ATM footage of one of the men withdrawing money from the victim's account.
Anyone with information on the identity of the suspects in this case should contact 911 or Crime Stoppers Atlanta. Information on the case can be submitted anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or online at www.StopCrimeATL.com.
Callers do not have to give their name or any identifying information to be eligible for the reward of up to $2,000 for the arrest and indictment of the suspects.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.