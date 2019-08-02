The Atlanta Police Department is investigating what it believes is another electric scooter-related death following a car wreck in late July.
In a news release, the police stated a woman riding a scooter, also known as a dockless mobility device, died Aug. 1 from injuries sustained in a July 27 car crash in Midtown.
“A witness told a responding APD officer that the victim, 34-year-old Amber Ford, was riding a scooter July 27 on 14th Street (near Crescent Avenue) in Midtown when she was struck by a car shortly before 10 p.m.,” the police stated. “The car fled the scene, according to the witness. Ms. Ford was transported to Grady (Memorial) Hospital with injuries on Saturday; she succumbed to her injuries earlier today. The incident is being actively investigated by the department’s Accident Investigation Unit as a hit-and-run fatality.”
If Ford’s death is confirmed as a scooter-related one, it would be the third one in Atlanta since electric scooters were introduced to the city. William Alexander, 37, died following a collision in Midtown with a CobbLinc bus while riding a scooter after an Atlanta United game July 17. Also, Eric Amis Jr. 20, died May 17 while riding a scooter home from the West Lake MARTA station.
A group of residents concerned about scooter rider safety hosted a protest rally July 24 in Midtown at the intersection of West Peachtree and 15th streets, where Alexander died. About 55 individuals attended.
Also, on the day of the protest rally, Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms issued an executive order outlawing the issuance of additional permits for the scooters. The order will not affect companies that have existing permits in Atlanta.
According to a news release, the Atlanta City Council at its Aug. 5 meeting is expected to introduce an ordinance that would repeal “the authorization of the commissioner of the department of city planning or his designee(s) to accept (scooter) permit applications and to issue (scooter) permits.”
Regarding the incident involving Ford’s death, anyone with information on the case is encouraged to call or text Crime Stoppers of Greater Atlanta at 404-577-8477 (TIPS) or visit atlantapolicefoundation.org/programs/crime-stoppers/. Tips can be left anonymously.
