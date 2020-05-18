Updated

This article was updated May 18 at 4:34 p.m. with information that the reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of one or more suspects has been increased to $10,000.

The Atlanta Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting that took place at an apartment building in Buckhead.

According to a preliminary police report, May 16 at about 12:22 a.m., officers responded to a 911 call about an individual being shot at the Tremont Apartment Homes located at 3645 Habersham Road. Once they arrived, they found a male with a gunshot wound to the chest, and he was pronounced dead on the scene.

“Preliminary investigation indicates a witness observed two males occupying possibly a blue or gray vehicle, yell, ‘Get him!’ during the shooting,” the report stated. “The vehicle then fled the scene traveling northbound on Roswell Road. Investigators have not confirmed a motive at this time, but are working to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident. The investigation continues.”

Anyone with information about the suspects is asked to call Crime Stoppers Atlanta. Information can be submitted anonymously to its tip line at 404-577-8477 or online at www.stopcrimeatl.com.

Also, in a follow-up email from the police, the department announced an anonymous donor has provided Crime Stoppers with an additional $8,000 in an attempt to encourage someone to provide information on the case. That brings the total reward up to $10,000.

Individuals do not have to give their name or any identifying information to be eligible for a reward leading to the arrest and indictment of the suspects.

Nel0303
Mike Nelson

Big surprise, murder in Atlanta.

