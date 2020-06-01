The Atlanta Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting that took place at a Buckhead intersection.
According to a preliminary police report, May 31 at about 10:10 p.m. officers responded to a 911 call about a person being shot in the area of 2382 Peachtree Road, at the intersection of Peachtree Road and Peachtree Battle Avenue.
“On-scene officers found an adult male victim in the driver’s seat of a vehicle,” the report stated. “The victim was suffering from a gunshot wound to the torso and was pronounced dead at the scene. Several firearms were recovered from the vehicle and the investigation is continuing. The victim’s name is not being released pending notification of next of kin.”
Anyone with information about one or more suspects in the case is asked to call Crime Stoppers Atlanta. Information can be submitted anonymously to its tip line at 404-577-8477 or online at www.stopcrimeatl.com. Crime Stoppers normally offers a $2,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of one or more suspects.
Individuals do not have to give their name or any identifying information to be eligible for a reward leading to the arrest and indictment of the suspects.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.