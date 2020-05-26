The Atlanta Police Department has arrested a 15-year-old male, one of at least two suspects in the deadly shooting of a man in Buckhead earlier this month.
According to a news release, the police arrested the 15-year-old, whose name is not being disclosed because he is a minor, May 23 after he and at least one other suspect were identified during its investigation.
They are wanted in connection with the murder of Kevin Humes, who officers found shot in the chest May 16 at about 12:22 a.m. outside the Tremont Apartment Homes located at 3645 Habersham Road following a 911 call. He was pronounced dead on the scene. The juvenile suspect has been charged with felony murder.
“Investigators are still searching for other suspects and more arrests are expected. … Investigators now believe Humes was the target of a robbery attempt,” the release stated.
In response to a reporter's email asking how many suspects the police are searching for, Officer Anthony Grant, a police spokesman, said that information is not being released because the investigation is still open and ongoing.
A gofundme.com online fundraising campaign has been set up in Humes’ name to pay for funeral and other expenses. As of May 26, it had raised $28,335, exceeding its goal of $20,000. According to the gofundme.com page, Humes was a Philadelphia native who moved to Atlanta last year because of a promotion at UPS, where he had worked at least 15 years.
Crime Stoppers Atlanta, which offers a tip line for witnesses to submit tips on serious crimes, normally offers a $2,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of one or more suspects. But the reward jumped to $13,000, thanks to an additional $8,000 provided by an anonymous donor and another $3,000 given by the Buckhead Coalition.
The added funds may have helped lead to suspects being identified and an arrest being made faster than normal.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.