The Atlanta Police Department announced it has arrested a suspect accused of slider crimes in Buckhead.
Slider crimes occur when an individual “slides” into a vehicle, usually from the front passenger seat, to either steal items such as a cell phone or purse or take the entire car.
According to a news release, on May 31 Zone 2 officers were on the lookout for slider crime activity when they stopped to watch the QuikTrip parking lot at 761 Sidney Marcus Blvd. They saw two young men walking around the parking lot and determined the pair was closely watching vehicles as they parked.
“The officers watched the pair for an extended period of time and saw them walking to and from the parking lot, in between fuel pumps, around parked cars and looking into at least one parked vehicle,” the release stated. “Officers approached the two and began speaking with them.”
As they talked, one officer realized one of the men, Cedric Woods, 19, was carrying a concealed handgun. Once Woods noticed the officer was looking toward his weapon, he ran off. The officers chased Woods and arrested him, and determined the handgun was loaded and had been stolen during a recent vehicle theft on Peachtree Street in Zone 5 (downtown Atlanta).
According to the release, officers also recovered three credit cards and a Social Security card that had been stolen during vehicle thefts or thefts from vehicles. Woods, a convicted felon, was charged with loitering or prowling, obstruction, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, theft by receiving stolen property and financial transaction card theft. He was transported to the Fulton County Jail.
Officers relayed the information of Woods’ arrest to others investigating the theft cases and more charges are possible. The second man confronted by police not charged and was released from the scene.
The police are warning residents to "please do your part and never leave valuables or firearms inside unattended vehicles,” the release stated.
To view a video of the arrest, visit https://youtu.be/If_VqNVJS5Y.
