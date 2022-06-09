Atlanta Police officers were called to assist members of Atlanta Fire Rescue Department at a home on Dunseath Ave in NW Atlanta where they rescued a woman from a house fire.
The firefighters responded to the home, after a report of a fire and discovered a 25-year-old woman inside the burning building, refusing to come out. According to police, the woman was holding a knife as she stood on a window ledge threatening suicide as firefighters continued to try to extinguish the fire from outside.
When AFRD had reduced the danger from the fire enough to allow officers inside to deal with the distraught and armed woman, four officers from Zone 1 entered the home. Although the building was still filled with smoke, the officers were able to locate the woman in an upstairs room.
APD says officers followed their training and were ready with a range of options to allow them to safely de-escalate the situation.
Once located, the woman repeatedly pled for the officers to kill her. Despite the dangerous conditions, and the resistance from the troubled woman, officers were able to restrain her and carry her to safety, outside the home. Once outside, medical personnel began treating the woman and she was eventually taken to the hospital for an evaluation.
"We applaud Zone 1 officer’s Thigpen, Ross, Jones and Ware for their bravery, prompt action and teamwork that saved this woman’s life," APD said in a statement. "Their training and compassion shined bright in this incident. We must also highlight the partnership between police, AFRD, and other emergency responders, together these heroes save lives and keep our city safe."
The National Suicide Prevention Hotline is 24/7 and can be reached at 800-273-8255 in English and Spanish.
