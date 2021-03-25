040721_MNS_Midtown_shooting_001 suspects

According to the Atlanta Police Department, these two males are suspects in a March 23 shooting in Midtown.

The Atlanta Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in finding two suspects wanted in a Midtown shooting incident.

According to a news release, March 23 at about 7:15 p.m., officers responded to a 911 call about an individual being shot at 405 10th St. NE in Midtown. When they arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound alert, conscious and breathing, and he was transported to a local hospital in stable condition.

“One suspect shot the victim and while the victim was on the ground, the second suspect robbed him (went through his pockets). Both are wanted in this shooting,” Senior Police Officer TaSheena Brown said in an email responding to the Neighbor’s question about how many suspects shot the victim.

According to the release, the suspects left the scene in a silver SUV.

Anyone with information about the incident or the suspects is asked to contact Crime Stoppers Atlanta. Tips can be submitted anonymously at 404-577-8477 or online at http://bit.ly/3i0F6OY. Witnesses do not have to give their name or any identifying information to be eligible for the reward of up to $2,000 for the arrest and indictment of the suspects.

