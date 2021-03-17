Atlanta, GA (30342)

Today

Rain. Thunderstorms possible...mainly in the afternoon. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. High 61F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. Low 58F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.