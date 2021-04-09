The Atlanta Police Department is seeking the public’s help in finding a suspect wanted in a recent shooting.
According to a news release, on April 6 at 12:57 p.m., officers responded to a 911 call about an individual being shot at the Shoppers Supermarket at 731 Joseph E. Boone Blvd. When they arrived, they found a male victim with a gunshot wound.
“The victim was alert, conscious and breathing and transported to the hospital for treatment,” the release stated. “Preliminary investigation indicates a male suspect was involved in a dispute inside the store with a manager. After the dispute, the male left the location and later returned with a firearm then began shooting. The victim did not appear to be an intended target when he was struck by a round of gunfire. The suspect fled the scene before police arrival.”
The suspect was seen earlier there wearing a blue-and-white-striped sweater and later that day returned wearing a multi-colored jacket or sweatshirt with a hood. He is described as a Black male with dark hair, also wearing blue jeans and white shoes.
A video showing the suspect wearing both outfits was released by the police and can be viewed by visiting https://bit.ly/3wJXjr2.
Anyone with information about the incident or the suspect is asked to contact Crime Stoppers Atlanta. Tips can be submitted anonymously at 404-577-8477 or online at http://bit.ly/3i0F6OY. Witnesses do not have to give their name or any identifying information to be eligible for the reward of up to $2,000 for the arrest and indictment of the suspect.
