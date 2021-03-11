The Atlanta Police Department is seeking the public’s help in finding a missing woman.
According to a news release, Navil Flores, 30, was last seen March 8 at an apartment at 2338 Bolton Road in northwest Atlanta and was reported missing by her brother.
The Hispanic woman is 5 feet, 1 inch tall, about 170 pounds and has gray/silver hair and brown eyes.
Anyone who has information on Flores’ whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the police’s homicide/adult missing persons unit at 404-546-4235.
