The Atlanta Police Department is seeking the public’s aid in finding a missing woman.
According to a news release, Lucy Miles, 61, was last seen June 18 at her home located at 308 Anderson Ave. NW in Atlanta. She was reported missing by her son and has bipolar disorder and anxiety problems.
Miles is a Black female, 5 feet, 2 inches tall and weighing about 140 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. She is known to drive a gray BMW (Georgia license plate number CHL1577).
Her investigation is being documented under case number 21-169-1563. Anyone who has information on Miles’ whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the police’s homicide/adult missing persons unit at 404-546-4235.
