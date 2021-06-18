The Atlanta Police Department is seeking the public’s aid in finding a missing woman.
According to a news release, Brittany Wicklein, 31, was last seen June 17 in the area of the Simpson Plaza shopping center, located at 731 Joseph E. Boone Blvd. Wicklein, who is white, is 5 feet, 8 inches tall and 134 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a blue shirt and gray shorts with her hair in a ponytail.
Anyone who has information on Wicklein’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the police’s homicide/adult missing persons unit at 404-546-4235.
