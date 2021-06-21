The Atlanta Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in finding a missing man.
According to a news release, Tyler Jay, 23, was reported missing over the weekend. He was last seen June 17 at The Residences at CityCenter Apartments, located at 55 Maple St. NW in Atlanta, and was driving a gray 2011 Hyundai Sonata (Florida tag number IA79LZ).
Jay is a Black male, 6 feet, 5 inches tall and weighing 205 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black sweatpants and green Crocs.
Jay’s missing persons investigation is being documented under case number 21-171-1327. Anyone who has information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the police’s homicide/adult missing persons unit at 404-546-4235.
