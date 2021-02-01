The Atlanta Police Department is seeking the public’s help in finding a man who’s been missing for more than 10 days.
According to a police missing persons report filed Jan. 22, Marc Vanrysselberge, 50, was last seen at his home on Plantation Drive in northeast Atlanta by his mother Jan. 19 at about 9 p.m. before she went to bed. Though he was gone the next morning when she got up, that was not an unusual occurrence. However, she said it is not normal for him to not contact her for days, and no other family members had heard from him since Jan. 19.
“Attempts to contact Mr. Vanrysselberge have received no response,” a news release stated.
Vanrysselberge could be driving a silver 2011 BMW (tag No. REB4351), and has no known medical issues that would cause him to go missing for days. He is a white male, 5 feet, 8 inches tall and 150 pounds, with blonde/gray hair and blue eyes.
Investigators are asking anyone who may know Vanrysselberge’s whereabouts to call 911 or the police’s adult missing persons unit at 404-546-4235.
