The Atlanta Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying a Buckhead bank robbery suspect.
According to a news release, Feb. 17 at about 4:23 p.m., officers were dispatched the Fifth Third Bank branch located at 2555 Piedmont Road following a 911 call about a robbery there. When they arrived, they met with a bank teller who said an unknown Black male entered the location, walked up to the counter and passed him a note demanding money.
“The teller complied with the demand and withdrew the money and handed it over to the suspect,” the release stated. “After receiving the money, the suspect left the scene on foot. Investigators with the robbery unit responded to the scene and will be working to identify the suspect involved. The investigation continues.”
The suspect got away with $501 in cash. He is described as a Black male wearing a light blue COVID-19 mask, a dark/gray hooded sweatshirt with the hood down and a brown/gray jacket over it and a dark-colored backpack. To view the video, visit https://youtu.be/Gz9V0YLk_PE.
Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Crime Stoppers Atlanta. Tips can be submitted anonymously at 404-577-8477 or online at http://bit.ly/3i0F6OY. Witnesses do not have to give their name or any identifying information to be eligible for the reward of up to $2,000 for the arrest and indictment of the suspect.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.