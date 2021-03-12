The Atlanta Police Department is seeking the public’s help finding a suspect involved in two Feb. 11 robberies in which he held up women at gunpoint.
According to a news release, the suspect first carjacked a vehicle at about 7:15 p.m. at the Amli Piedmont Heights apartment building parking deck at 2323 Piedmont Road in Buckhead.
“The victim parked her vehicle at the location, exited and began walking,” the release stated. “The victim returned to her vehicle, and when doing so, was approached by a male brandishing a firearm. The suspect pointed the handgun and demanded the keys to her vehicle. The suspect fled the location in the victim’s 2019 Chevy Impala.”
The second robbery took place at about 11:45 p.m. at a gas station located at 1145 Center St. in west Midtown, where a woman stopped to use the ATM before returning to her nearby apartment.
“Moments after entering the apartment building, the victim turned around and a male brandishing a firearm pointed the handgun and demanded her money,” the release stated. “The suspect entered a silver Buick and fled the scene.”
As they reviewed the evidence in both incidents, investigators said they believe the suspect is responsible for both robberies. The suspect is described as a Black male wearing a dark blue skullcap, a white COVID-19 mask, a dark blue sweatshirt with a hood saying “Vans” on the front, jeans and blue or black shoes with white laces.
Anyone with information about these incidents or the suspect is asked to contact Crime Stoppers Atlanta. Tips can be submitted anonymously at 404-577-8477 or online at http://bit.ly/3i0F6OY. Witnesses do not have to give their name or any identifying information to be eligible for the reward of up to $2,000 for the arrest and indictment of the suspect.
