The Atlanta Police Department announced it is seeking the public’s help in identifying two suspects wanted in a triple shooting.
According to a news release, Feb. 10 at about 11 p.m., officers responded to a 911 call about at least one individual being shot outside the Daron Village Apartments located at 62 Harwell Road in northwest Atlanta. When they arrived, they found three victims with gunshot wounds. An adult female, a 6-year-old male and a 15-year-old male each were taken to a local hospital in stable condition.
“Witnesses in the area were uncooperative, but investigators did learn that suspects in two other vehicles were shooting at each other when the victims, in a third vehicle, were struck by gunfire,” the release stated. “Gun assault team detectives are working to determine the circumstances that led to this incident.”
The first suspect is described as a Black male wearing a blue winter coat with a hood, black pants and black shoes with white and green trim, and the second suspect is described as a Black male wearing a black sweater, black pants and dark-colored shoes with white trim.
Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Crime Stoppers Atlanta. Tips can be submitted anonymously at 404-577-8477 or online at http://bit.ly/3i0F6OY. Witnesses do not have to give their name or any identifying information to be eligible for the reward of up to $2,000 for the arrest and indictment of the suspects.
